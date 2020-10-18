Nuno wary of ‘unique’ challenge Wolves face against Leeds

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about the “unique” challenge his side will face on Monday when they play Leeds.

The Whites have made a positive impression on their return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, taking seven points from their first four matches and scoring nine goals along the way.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side drew with Manchester City prior to the international break and their only defeat came on the opening day of the season against champions Liverpool at Anfield, where they scored three times.

Leeds’ aggressive approach both with and without the ball has been something their opponents have found difficult to combat and it has not gone unnoticed by Nuno.

“The way that they defend and their aggressiveness in the way they react to the loss of the ball, it is almost unique in our day,” said the Portuguese.

“To compare it to what we do, it is different, for sure, but you cannot change your idea based on who you are going to face. It is a confrontation of ideas on the pitch.

“They are a very good team, very aggressive in all their actions – offensively and defensively. It is a good group of players with a fantastic manager.

“Very aggressive and dynamic, physical, so we expect a tough challenge. It’s what we know from Marcelo Bielsa, a special way of coaching teams to be dynamic.”

Meanwhile, Nuno has called on his squad to make the most of the time that they have together during a “very demanding” period.

The Wolves boss admits a very short pre-season and the lack of fans in stadiums have both impacted his team.

Wanderers have been indifferent so far this season, winning two and losing two of their first four games, conceding three goals against Manchester City and four against West Ham, and Nuno said: “The pandemic has affected everything, disrupting the preparation of the teams – a lack of time.

“There has also been players away with national teams, so it’s been very hard. It’s especially been very demanding on the players, a huge amount of minutes and games in such an early moment of the season.

“We have to improve, and we need time to do so. Every chance we have to go and train, every chance we have to compete and play, is a chance to make us better.

“The absence of fans has affected things, when you are changing the atmosphere you are clearly changing the performance and the actions of the players. All of this is why strange things are happening.”