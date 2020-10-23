Oxford derby clash with Swindon postponed after coronavirus cases in Robins camp

Oxford’s Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon has been postponed following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the Wiltshire side.

Because of concerns raised over the risk of further infections, the game – which was due to take place at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon – has been postponed, the Us announced.

Reports emerged on Friday morning that the derby fixture would not happen as scheduled, with confirmation not arriving until the evening.

An investigation into the circumstances will take place in accordance with EFL regulations and a revised date for the fixture will be agreed, both clubs said.

Oxford managing director Niall McWilliams told the club’s website: “On behalf of Oxford United we can only apologise to our fans that a game they look forward to more than any other fixture has been called off in this manner.

“To say we are very disappointed is a massive understatement, however there was nothing we could do to avoid the game being called off.

“It came after Swindon Town notified the EFL that they could not fulfil the fixture and the EFL have confirmed to us this evening that the game will not happen tomorrow. Until we had that confirmation we were unable to comment and that only adds to our frustration and we are currently seeking advice on our next steps.

“We have now had three home games called off in quick succession and right now, when times are hard for every football club, that is putting livelihoods in doubt.

“We believe in the values and integrity of the EFL and what the league stands for but at the same time we will fight very hard for what we think, as a football club, is right.”