Partick Thistle and Queen of the South play out goalless draw

Partick Thistle and Queen of the South fought out a goalless draw in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Ladbrokes Championship.

The Jags, now without a win in six games, came close to taking the lead with around 10 minutes left when Darren Brownlie saw his header come back off the inside of the post.

There was more drama to come when Partick were awarded a penalty moments later after Callum Semple brought down Brian Graham, who was eventually given offside after the referee consulted his linesman.

Queen of the South nearly snatched victory themselves with three minutes left when Reece Cole struck the crossbar with a free-kick from the edge of the area.

The result means Partick remain bottom, three points adrift of the Doonhamers, who are winless in eight and without a goal in four matches.