Paul Huntington banned as Preston host Brighton

Preston are without defender Paul Huntington for the Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brighton at Deepdale.

Huntington was booked in the cup victories against Mansfield and Derby and the two yellow cards have triggered a one-match ban in the competition.

Jordan Storey could return at centre-back as boss Alex Neil ponders changes further forward.

Paul Gallagher and Tom Bayliss may be reunited in central midfield and Billy Bodin hopes to make his first appearance in attack since the opening-day league defeat to Swansea.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma starts a three-match ban after his weekend red card at Newcastle.

But it is unclear whether Dale Stephens will replace him in what will be a much-changed Seagulls line-up.

Stephens picked up a knock in the 4-0 second-round win over Portsmouth last week and has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Burnley.

Brighton have no new injury concerns and Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Pascal Gross and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are among those expected to feature.