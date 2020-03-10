Phil Neville targeting positive SheBelieves Cup finish for England

Phil Neville believes victory over Spain on Wednesday would make it a successful SheBelieves Cup campaign for England.

Neville and his side came in for criticism after a 2-0 defeat by the United States in their opening match but they responded well to beat Japan 1-0 on Sunday.

The England boss concedes England are unlikely to successfully defend their title whatever the result in Dallas, with the US going into their final match against Japan as heavy favourites.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I would expect USA to probably get maximum points so probably six points won’t be enough but I think six points going into this tournament would resound as a successful tournament for us.

“We got seven last year and won and the year before that we got four so it would still resonate to me in terms of the young group that we’ve got. I think it would be a real satisfactory tournament. And that’s now the challenge.”

Youngsters Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Ellie Roebuck all started against Japan, while Alessia Russo, Sandy MacIver and Grace Fisk were unused substitutes.

Neville started with Bethany England up front but the goal came from the tried-and-tested combination of substitutes Toni Duggan and Ellen White.

Results and performances over the last week would indicate Spain will provide a more serious obstacle than Japan.

Spain were comfortable 3-1 winners over Japan in their opening match and impressed against the US before falling to an 87th-minute winner.

Neville said: “It’s going to be a step up. Spain are better than Japan and it will be an even tougher challenge for us.”