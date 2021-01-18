Premier League reports 16 new cases from latest round of coronavirus testing

Sixteen new positive cases were reported among Premier League players and staff in the latest round of coronavirus testing, the league has announced.

The positives represent a drop of 20 compared to the last set of figures, and came from 3,115 players and staff who were tested between Monday and Sunday last week.

The Premier League has gone back to twice-weekly testing following an increase in coronavirus infections nationwide.

Goal celebrations are under scrutiny in the English professional game (Stu Forster/PA)

The league has been affected by a number of postponements since December, with Aston Villa’s last two matches having been called off due to an outbreak at the midlands club.

Players hugging and kissing during goal celebrations have been in the spotlight over the last week, with the league’s chief executive Richard Masters suggesting clubs could practise safer celebrations in training to “get the hang of it”.

It is understood the league felt there was some progress in how the protocols were observed by players at the weekend, but that the situation will continue to be monitored closely.

It is understood the first 10 of the 16 positives were recorded in testing which took place between Monday, January 11 and Thursday, January 14, with the remaining six picked up in the testing period between Friday, January 15 and Sunday, January 17.