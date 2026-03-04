How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: Live stream and TV info as in-form Cottagers look for another Premier League victory
Fulham have won three in a row in all competitions and host strugglers West Ham on Wednesday
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Fulham vs West Ham today as the Cottagers host Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Craven Cottage, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Wednesday 04 March 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Craven Cottage, London
• TV broadcasting: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Fulham are now three games unbeaten in all competitions and come into this game off the back of a spirited 2-1 home win against strugglers Tottenham.
West Ham were beaten 5-2 at Anfield despite goals from Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos, and are still placed inside the bottom three with only 10 games to go.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Fulham vs West Ham from anywhere
Most streaming platforms block access abroad due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network changes your IP address to make your device appear in another country, so you can access your usual streaming services wherever you are.
The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...
Get 70% off NordVPN
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks TNT Sports
🎁 Free Amazon gift card
Watch Fulham vs West Ham in the UK
Fulham vs West Ham is just one of ten midweek Premier League games available on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK.
It will be shown on TNT Sports 5 and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Discovery+. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.
Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.
Watch Fulham vs West Ham in the US
In the United States, Bournemouth vs Sunderland will be shown on Peacock.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.
How to watch Fulham vs West Ham in Australia
Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Fulham vs West Ham through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.
Can I still get tickets to Fulham vs West Ham?
Yes is the short answer, tickets are still available to buy for the game via our good friends at Seat Unique.
Get VIP Fulham tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Fulham vs West Ham: Premier League preview
Fulham's recent ascent up the table continued with another solid display against Tottenham at the weekend, in their latest victory.
A goal each from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi continued the Cottagers' hot streak and means they are now nicely placed in 9th position in the Premier League table at present.
They come into the clash with the Hammers only five points shy of 6th, with a win here presenting a chance to win three successive top-flight matches for the first time since the start of 2023.
Since the start of December, only Erling Haaland has more goal contributions than Wilson, who has chalked up six goals and five assists in that period. He will be one to watch here.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
West Ham were soundly beaten by Liverpool on Merseyside on Saturday, with Arne Slot's side scoring five times on home soil.
The Hammers have been improved of late and not many expected them to get anything from a tough clash with the Reds, but Wednesday's clash with Fulham presents a chance to go again in their quest for safety.
Striker Pablo has a calf injury, while Freddie Potts will serve the third match of a three-game suspension.
El Hadji Malick Diouf provided his fifth Premier League assist of the season against Liverpool, the most of any defender so far this term, and Nuno may look to the defender for more on Wednesday evening.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Fulham 1-1 West Ham
Fulham were solid against Spurs, but never look good enough for a clean sheet, keeping only five so far with Bernd Leno this term. We are backing a draw.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.