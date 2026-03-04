How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: Live stream and TV info as in-form Cottagers look for another Premier League victory

Watch Fulham vs West Ham today as the Cottagers host Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Craven Cottage, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham are now three games unbeaten in all competitions and come into this game off the back of a spirited 2-1 home win against strugglers Tottenham.

West Ham were beaten 5-2 at Anfield despite goals from Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos, and are still placed inside the bottom three with only 10 games to go.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham from anywhere

Most streaming platforms block access abroad due to geo-restrictions. A Virtual Private Network changes your IP address to make your device appear in another country, so you can access your usual streaming services wherever you are.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Fulham vs West Ham in the UK

Fulham vs West Ham is just one of ten midweek Premier League games available on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK.

It will be shown on TNT Sports 5 and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Discovery+. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham in the US

In the United States, Bournemouth vs Sunderland will be shown on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Fulham vs West Ham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Can I still get tickets to Fulham vs West Ham?

Yes is the short answer, tickets are still available to buy for the game via our good friends at Seat Unique.

Get VIP Fulham tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Fulham vs West Ham: Premier League preview

Fulham's recent ascent up the table continued with another solid display against Tottenham at the weekend, in their latest victory.

A goal each from Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi continued the Cottagers' hot streak and means they are now nicely placed in 9th position in the Premier League table at present.

They come into the clash with the Hammers only five points shy of 6th, with a win here presenting a chance to win three successive top-flight matches for the first time since the start of 2023.

Since the start of December, only Erling Haaland has more goal contributions than Wilson, who has chalked up six goals and five assists in that period. He will be one to watch here.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

West Ham were soundly beaten by Liverpool on Merseyside on Saturday, with Arne Slot's side scoring five times on home soil.

The Hammers have been improved of late and not many expected them to get anything from a tough clash with the Reds, but Wednesday's clash with Fulham presents a chance to go again in their quest for safety.

Striker Pablo has a calf injury, while Freddie Potts will serve the third match of a three-game suspension.

El Hadji Malick Diouf provided his fifth Premier League assist of the season against Liverpool, the most of any defender so far this term, and Nuno may look to the defender for more on Wednesday evening.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-1 West Ham

Fulham were solid against Spurs, but never look good enough for a clean sheet, keeping only five so far with Bernd Leno this term. We are backing a draw.