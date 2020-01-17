Pukki available for Norwich’s match against Bournemouth

Teemu Pukki is set to return for Daniel Farke’s Norwich as they host Bournemouth in a relegation battle at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Finland international is the club’s top scorer this season with nine Premier League goals but has not played since New Year’s Day because of a hamstring problem.

Defender Ben Godfrey is also expected to return for the Canaries, having not played since December 14, while striker Josip Drmic is also fully fit.

Bournemouth will assess goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Carrow Road.

Ramsdale has returned to light training after missing last weekend’s loss to Watford due to a minor hamstring injury, with Mark Travers available to deputise once again.

Defender Lloyd Kelly is unlikely to feature as he continues to work his way back from a thigh problem, while Joshua King, Jack Stacey (both hamstring), David Brooks (ankle), Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels (both knee), Arnaut Danjuma (foot) and Junior Stanislas (calf) remain out.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram, Tettey, Vrancic, Buendia, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki, McLean, Hanley, Lewis, Amadou, Hernandez, Leitner, Trybull.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Francis, S. Cook, Ake, A. Smith, Gosling, Lerma, H. Wilson, Fraser, Solanke, C. Wilson, Boruc, Ramsdale, Rico, Simpson, Surman, L. Cook, Billing, Surridge.