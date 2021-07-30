QPR sign former Sheffield Wednesday full-back Moses Odubajo

QPR have announced the signing of Moses Odubajo on a one-year deal.

The full-back joins from Sheffield Wednesday and has been training with the Rs throughout pre-season, scoring a superb goal in their friendly win against Manchester United.

He has also had spells at Brentford, where he worked under current Hoops boss Mark Warburton, and Hull and was part of the Tigers team promoted to the Premier League in 2016 before suffering a knee injury which kept him out of action for two years.

Odubajo told his new club’s website: “I said to myself over the summer that this was the year that I wanted to get back out there and do the things I know I can do, week in, week out.

“I have been given the chance here by a manager I know really well to join a good team and hopefully add some quality.”