"Rangers signing Aaron Ramsey reminds me of Gazza": Gers legend Ally McCoist discusses the new star signing at Ibrox

Former Rangers star Ally McCoist has been discussing his former club landing Aaron Ramsey on deadline day – and has likened the move to when the Scottish giants signed Paul Gascoigne in the 90s.

Ramsey arrived from Juventus on a loan day in the dying embers of the January window to a flurry of excitement from Gers fans, with many outside the ground to welcome the Welsh wizard to Scotland. Speaking as part of the ‘Sign for Your Club’ campaign from Papa John's, McCoist has likened the festival feeling to when Gazza joined from Serie A in 1995 – and says the move has awakened the excited fan in him.

"I’m sitting here, trying not to get carried away but I’ve turned into a fan again!" McCoist said. "Not that I’d ever lost that, of course, but I must admit I had wee idea that something was going on, the morning that it happened, through a few contacts.

(Image credit: Rangers)

"I was getting pictures sent of a jet just outside Glasgow airport! Only in Glasgow can you see people up against a fence trying to get a photo of a jet coming in. I realised it was a possibility – and I’ve got five boys, they’re all big Rangers supporters and we were all overwhelmed with excitement.

"And I relate it to Gazza, you know? I really do – listen, I’m not getting carried away. If Aaron is half as successful and enjoys himself half as much as Gazza – I tell you right now, I’d settle for that right now.

"But just the way the fans were outside the stadium, the way we saw him holding up the scarf and jersey… it did take me back. It really did."

McCoist played with the Geordie genius in Glasgow and as part of the ‘Sign for Your Club’ campaign, the former forward has teamed up with Harry Redknapp to give two people to put pen to paper on a real-life pro contract with their EFL or SPFL club.

(Image credit: Papa John's)

All fans, regardless of age or gender, will be in with a chance to earn the contract as well as a massive £15,000 for their club, as well as receiving an official squad number, attending a training session, and even meeting the manager.

"It was something that appealed to me in terms of football nowadays," says McCoist. "You look at football these days with big stars and how mega it’s become… there’s something about being able to give 15 grand and signing for your club; something about it being, if not grassroots, then a reality check and something everyone could love.

"It was great fun the filming and all that. We did that at Leyton Orient, one Tuesday and Harry and I had a great giggle. It’s going to be a great success, I know it!"

