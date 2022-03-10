Rangers v Crvena Zvezda live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Rangers v Crvena Zvezda live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 10 March, 8.00pm GMT

Rangers continue their Europa League run with a last 16 clash against Crvena Zvezda on Thursday, after their giant-killing exploits against Borussia Dortmund in the last round.

The Scottish champions’ thrilling 6-4 aggregate win over the German giants was the story of the play-off round and continued an impressive European campaign for the Gers.

A place in the quarter-finals awaits if they can get past Crvena Zvezda, but the Serbians are in fine form ahead of their trip to Ibrox.

Dejan Stankovic’s side topped their group ahead of Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets to progress to this stage, while they’ve been domestically dominant recently.

The Belgrade outfit head to Glasgow on the back of six straight league wins and a 13-game unbeaten run, although they remain second in the Serbian Super Liga table, two points behind Partizan.

Rangers, who finished second in their group behind Lyon and ahead of Brondby and Sparta Prague, are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions and beat Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side remain three points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, but they have only lost once – against their rivals – since the Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard in November.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

