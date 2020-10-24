Reality TV star Mark Wright relaxed over link with League Two side Crawley
By PA Staff
Reality TV star Mark Wright is relaxed over speculation he could be set to sign for League Two side Crawley.
The 33-year-old was in the stands for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Salford wearing a Crawley tracksuit, having trained with the club in recent days.
He is a regular in the Soccer Aid charity games but called the reports of a professional contract “a bit far-fetched” – though manager John Yems said: “Never say never.”
🏃♂️ @MarkWright_#TownTeamTogether 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xBMUaNr0bo— Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) October 24, 2020
Wright was on the youth teams of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham and played semi-professionally – including a loan spell at Crawley in 2006-07 when he was on Grays Athletic’s books – before making his name in shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Take Me Out: The Gossip and Strictly Come Dancing.
He told Crawley’s YouTube channel: “I love playing football, it’s my number one passion.
“Obviously my career went in a different direction. The speculation is that I’m joining the Reds – it’s a bit far-fetched.
“I’ve just been training with the boys, I know the gaffer, played nine games under the gaffer. I’m just doing it for fitness, I love being around it, the camaraderie, the banter around the dressing room.”
Crawley manager Yems said: “He’s a good player, so never say never.
“The lads have taken to him and he just wants to play football.
“Mark has played for us, don’t forget that. I don’t know if he wants to play for us again, you’d have to ask him.
“I want to be like him and go and live in LA but I don’t think that is going to happen either!”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.