Reports: Arsenal set to sell record signing Nicolas Pepe at a significant loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is prepared to cut his losses on big-money flop, Nicolas Pepe.

That's according to reports linking the Ivorian with a move out of the club, two and a half years on from him becoming the Gunners' record signing. Pepe signed from Lille in 2019 for £72m.

The winger joined Arsenal in 2019 when Unai Emery was manager and struggled early on in his career, scoring just once in the Spaniard's 13 games before he was relieved of duties. He became a regular start under Arteta - but has struggled to impress regularly.

Willian joining the club originally meant that Pepe had to share game time with the Brazilian, while Bukayo Saka's emergence as a right-winger has meant Pepe has had to play second-fiddle a lot, too. The 26-year-old has played on the left but hasn't performed any better.

98 games into his Arsenal career, Pepe has scored 25 goals and assisted 18 times. On paper, that isn't a bad record but his inability to beat defenders one on one is an issue - as is the fact that he slows the game down too often.

Arsenal have been linked with Dejan Kulusevski of Juventus to compete for a spot with Saka, while Club Brugge's Noa Lang has been mentioned, too.

The Gunners have other right-wing options, too.

Reiss Nelson is out on loan at Feyenoord at current but he hasn't featured much under Arteta. Martin Odegaard has played on the right sporadically for the Gunners, while Gabriel Martinelli featured on the right in the League Cup - and looked impressive holding the width and making runs into the box.

Elsewhere in the academy, Arsenal have Omari Hutchinson, who many are hopeful has a big future at the club and Kido Taylor-Hart, who can operate on either wing.

Pepe is likely to attract offers from Serie A, should Arsenal choose to sell.