Ross Callachan links up with Dundee

Ross Callachan has left St Johnstone to sign for Dundee on loan.

The former Raith Rovers and Hearts midfielder has agreed a deal until the end of the season, when his Saints contract expires.

The 26-year-old is Dundee’s first January signing and could face Motherwell in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Callachan has only made two appearances this season and told DeeTV: “I’ve been surplus to requirements at St Johnstone so I’m just hoping to get back playing.

“I want to get my career on the road again and get back into a starting XI and kick on from then.

“I’m looking forward to being involved again. Being back in a changing room when I have a chance of playing is something I’m really looking forward to.”