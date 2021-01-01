Ross Callachan returns for Hamilton ahead of Motherwell meeting

Hamilton will welcome Ross Callachan back into their squad for the Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell.

The midfielder has missed recent games while Scott Martin is expected to return after this weekend.

Ryan Fulton (groin), Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Motherwell caretaker manager Keith Lasley will be without the suspended Mark O’Hara following his midweek red card against Kilmarnock.

Callum Lang has left the club after being recalled by Wigan from his loan spell while fellow striker Christopher Long (dead leg) remains a doubt.

Motherwell are hopeful the knee issue that forced goalkeeper Trevor Carson off in midweek is not a major setback following his return from surgery. Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) also remain on the sidelines.