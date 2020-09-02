Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell charged by SFA

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has been charged with misconduct and for questioning the integrity of a referee by the Scottish Football Association.

Kettlewell was involved in a heated exchange with referee John Beaton after his side’s recent 1-0 defeat at Livingston and was shown the red card as they walked towards the tunnel.

He was angered by Beaton’s decision not to award a foul for his side in the immediate build-up to Livingston defender Jon Guthrie’s winner and later aired his grievances in the media.

The SFA has issued a notice of complaint to Kettlewell for allegedly breaching disciplinary rule 72 – publicly criticising “the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.”

Kettlewell has also been issued a notice of complaint for allegedly breaching disciplinary rule 203 – “No member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match.”

The SFA confirmed the principal hearing is set for Thursday, September 17.

After County’s defeat at Livingston, Kettlewell told a press conference: “You speak about levels of consistency and how you address or speak to someone.

“I have got myself involved with the referee at the end there, but I am not having someone speak to me with such arrogance.

“He sent me off because I lost my cool, but I approach people in the right manner and when someone treats you like a second-class citizen then I won’t be having that.”