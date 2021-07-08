Ross County have to forfeit cup opener against Forfar after Covid-19 outbreak

Ross County have had to forfeit their Premier Sports Cup opener against Forfar following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced Forfar had been awarded a 3-0 victory after County informed the board they could not fulfil Saturday’s fixture.

The Dingwall club announced on Tuesday they had suspended football operations after a number of players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

A club statement on Thursday read: “We are working hard with all authorities to re-open our football department later next week.”

Malky Mackay’s first game in charge of County is now scheduled to be the Premier Sports Cup visit of Dundee on July 18.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year’s competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.

“We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days.”