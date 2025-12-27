How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton: TV info, live streams and preview as Gunners look to retain top spot in Premier League

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the Premier League today as the Gunners bid to retain top spot, with FourFourTwo taking you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Brighton: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Arsenal hold a healthy two-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table heading into their clash with Brighton.

The Gunners beat Everton 1-0 last time out thanks to Viktor Gyokeres' penalty, in a game where they were made to work for three points.

Brighton are 9th in the standings and have now won just one of their last five.

The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Sunderland last weekend and will have to be much better to beat Mikel Arteta's men on home soil.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Arsenal vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the US

Arsenal vs Brighton is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

Can I still get tickets for Arsenal vs Brighton?

Tickets are still available for Arsenal vs Brighton at the Emirates Stadium via our friends at Seat Unique.

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Arsenal were made to work for their latest win on Merseyside, but it is one that helped retain their place at the top of the table.

Arteta's men have now just lost twice in the Premier League this season, and host the Seagulls with a solid recent record to protect.

It's just one loss in their last six meetings against the south-coast outfit, which includes a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup back in October.

Gabriel Jesus is finally back from his lengthy spell on the sidelines, having now featured in two of the last two.

Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman are all expected to be sidelined.

Brighton couldn't find a way through against Sunderland on Saturday, but it was another point on the board all the more.

The Seagulls arrive in London having won just one of their last five, with their last success a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest back at the end of November.

Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke were both unavailable due to injury and illness, respectively, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will return.

Defender Oscar Boscagli stepped in to make only his second Premier League start for the club and admitted he wants to stake a claim moving forward for a starting berth.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Arsenal kept a valuable clean sheet against Everton last time out, and we predict a routine home win on Saturday for the Gunners.