Is West Ham vs Fulham on TV? Live stream details for Premier League clash

Watch West Ham vs Fulham in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo walking you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Fulham: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

West Ham are in uncharted territory again, having slipped into the bottom three places of the Premier League table.

The Hammers are without a win in six, in a run that has now seen them pick up just three points in that time.

Opponents Fulham beat Nottingham Forest on Monday and will be buoyed heading to the London Stadium.

Manager Marco Silva could also dip into the January market to add strength to his squad, with PSV star Ricardo Pepi thought to be of interest.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is West Ham vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

West Ham vs Fulham falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch West Ham vs Fulham in the US

West Ham vs Fulham is available to watch in the United States via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch West Ham vs Fulham from anywhere

Out of the country when West Ham vs Fulham is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

West Ham vs Fulham: Premier League preview

West Ham are staring down the barrel, and things have to pick up soon if they are to create distance between themselves and the bottom three.

The Hammers currently occupy the final relegation place, having won just 3 games from 17 so far this term.

Graham Potter was sacked and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo, although the former Nottingham Forest boss hasn't fared much better since his arrival.

It's now just 2 wins from 12 for the Portuguese head coach, with Fulham next to arrive at the London Stadium.

Fulham made it two Premier League wins from two, following up on their success at Burnley by beating the Tricky Trees.

Raul Jimenez's late first-half penalty proved pivotal, as the Cottagers climbed to 13th in the standings in the process.

Plenty are still missing for Marco Silva, with Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessengon (both thigh) currently out, but three others are away at the Africa Cup of Nations too.

Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey are all with Nigeria, so a huge chunk of Silva's spine is a huge miss.

West Ham vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 0-2 Fulham

Fulham looked good against Forest and we think it'll be three on the spin for the Cottagers in the Premier League come Saturday evening.