Ross Doohan in line for Ross County debut against Motherwell

Ross Doohan could make his Ross County debut in their Scottish Championship opener against Motherwell.

The Celtic goalkeeper completed his loan move to Dingwall on Saturday.

Long-term absentees Tom Grivosti and Joe Chalmers remain on the casualty list. Midfielder Chalmers has been sidelined with an ankle injury since December, while defender Grivosti last featured in October before he suffered a foot problem.

Motherwell could hand debuts to Callum Lang, Nathan McGinley, Ricki Lamie and Jordan White, while Jake Hastie is competing for a return to the team after rejoining the club on loan from Rangers.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to make his first competitive appearance since Northern Ireland’s Nations League clash with Austria in November 2018, after which he suffered deep vein thrombosis.

Long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne will not be back before September.