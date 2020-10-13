Rotherham boss Paul Warne forced to self-isolate for two weeks

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has entered a period of self-isolation after one of his family members tested positive for coronavirus.

Warne will subsequently miss the Millers’ Championship games against Norwich – the team he supports – and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

His assistant Richie Barker and first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will take the reins on the touchline, but Warne, who has been watching video footage of training this week, will be involved via video-link.

“One of my family members had a bit of a fever and we went for a test last Thursday,” Warne said. “They were positive, I was negative. We got tested again on Friday to confirm the results.

“At this moment, I don’t have coronavirus. I don’t have any symptoms. But because of Covid restrictions, I have to self-isolate and stay away from the squad for two weeks.

“I’m blessed with the fact that we’ve put together a really good team of players and staff. I don’t fear we’ll be under-prepared in any kind of way.

“I have staff I fully trust. It’s just frustrating. I feel great but I can’t do anything.”

The Millers have won one of their opening four games of the season and sit in 12th position.