Rubin Colwill signs new Cardiff contract

Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill has signed a new Cardiff contract to run until the summer of 2024.

Colwill only made his senior debut in February and has made just 11 Cardiff appearances, four of them starts.

The 19-year-old was dramatically called into Wales’ Euro 2020 squad this summer and made his international debut in a pre-tournament friendly against France in Nice.

“It’s been an unbelievable year, but I’m looking forward to the future now,” Colwill told the official Cardiff website.

“I’m going to keep working hard and I can’t wait to see what is to come for me in a Cardiff City shirt.”