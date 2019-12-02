Ryan Christie insists next game remains priority as Celtic look to keep winning

Ryan Christie believes his focused team-mates will have been unaware of one impressive statistic concerning Celtic’s 4-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Ross County on Sunday.

The Scotland international grabbed a first-half double in Dingwall, with Staggies striker Ross Stewart levelling in between.

Returning midfielder Tom Rogic netted with a deflected drive after the break, with his replacement Mikey Johnston adding a fourth as the Hoops made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions to maintain their lead over Rangers at the top of the table on goal difference.

Christie insists Neil Lennon’s side’s attention will now be on the visit of Hamilton in the league on Wednesday night before next Sunday’s Betfred Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Christie, who took his Celtic tally for the season to 15, said: “I don’t think most of the boys would even know that (10 wins) stat.

“It’s about constantly looking forward to the next game.

“We have the mentality to win every game and it’s got us into a good place.

“All eyes will be on Sunday but the league is the priority for us at the moment.

“We showed that with the performance at Ross County and hopefully it will be the same on Wednesday night.

“We want to win and win well as that would set us up for Sunday. It’s tough but you need to have the right mindset.

“The gaffer says as soon as we let that slip, even for a second, that’s when you get punished and it’s hard to get your consistency levels back up.

“We’re happy with a good win but we move on to Wednesday night.”