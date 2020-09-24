Sabri Lamouchi urges Forest to ‘wake up’ against fellow strugglers Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi says his side “need to wake up and start our season” as they prepare to face fellow strugglers Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.

Forest have gone eight league games without a win following their 2-0 home loss at the hands of Cardiff last weekend.

That defeat has increased the pressure on Lamouchi after Forest slid out of the play-off places last year before beginning the current campaign with three successive defeats in all competitions without scoring a goal.

Forest have boosted their squad this week with the signings of Harry Arter and Scott McKenna, but head coach Lamouchi is now concentrating all his energy on Friday’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I am more focused on the game against Huddersfield,” Lamouchi told the club website.

“The transfer window is open so we had this opportunity to sign some players.”

He added: “But I am focused on the game against Huddersfield because we need to wake up and start our season. We know the season started two weeks ago, so we need to absolutely be at 100 per cent focus on this game.

“Yes, it is good to sign new players, but the goal is to prepare the team for the next game.”

Huddersfield are also looking for their first points of the season after suffering defeats to Norwich and Brentford in their opening two fixtures.

Like Forest, they were also beaten in the Carabao Cup and have yet to score this season.

Manager Carlos Corberan is hoping for better on Friday

He told the club website: “They (Forest) haven’t started well, not because they didn’t create chances, because they continued playing the same way they were playing at the end of last season.

“They’re going to demand the best of us but that’s what we want. We’re looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

The Terriers boss added: “Every game you don’t score people have doubts about the offensive options of the team, but I’ve seen that a lot of times in my career or when I’m watching football; it’s normal.

“Our focus is to score goals and create chances. The more chances we create the more options we have to score goals.”