Sam Allardyce insists he could make Arsenal's defence better tomorrow

Sam Allardyce says he would instigate an immediate upturn in Arsenal's defensive record if he was appointed the club's next manager.

The Gunners, who are on the lookout for a permanent successor to Unai Emery, slumped to a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Arsenal have now conceded 27 goals in 17 Premier League games this term, which is only the 12th-best record in the division.

And Allardyce believes he would be able to solidify the team's rearguard if he was installed at the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal have lost their way at the moment," the former England boss told talkSPORT.

“They need to bond and connect as a squad, somebody needs to get in the dressing room.

“I could come and work on Arsenal’s defence and make them better tomorrow, not a problem whatsoever.

“I’ve done it everywhere I’ve been – Newcastle, Blackburn, Bolton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton, I’ve done it all there.

“But what you can’t do is get the front line performing that much better, you’ve got to hope you’ve got good quality players up there, and Arsenal have.

“The top end of Arsenal is unbelievable. [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang are two of the best goalscorers in the Premier League, they proved that last year.

“But you’ve got to get them up front. You’ve got to fit them in and play to strengths, and I’m not so sure they’re doing that at the moment.

“Aubameyang is not a front-up player, he likes to go in behind, he wants to live on the shoulder and have balls played down the side and down the channels with quality.

“You’ve got to go 4-4-2 or play a back three and go 3-5-2. You’ve got to get them up front.”

