Scotland to face Poland in Hampden friendly
By PA Staff published
Scotland will play Poland at Hampden on March 24, UEFA has confirmed.
The friendly replaces both nations’ World Cup play-off semi-finals, which were called off in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Scotland’s play-off was postponed until June following a request by Ukraine, while Poland were handed a bye to their final – where they will take on Sweden or Czech Republic – after Russia were disqualified.
UEFA acknowledged the friendly and said in a statement: “UEFA and FIFA would like to thank the Scottish Football Association and the Poland Football Federation for their close co-operation regarding this matter.”
Scotland will also take on the losers of the other semi-final in their play-off path, Wales or Austria, in an away friendly on March 29.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will name his squad for the two matches on Tuesday.
