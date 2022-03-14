Scotland to face Poland in Hampden friendly

Scotland will play Poland at Hampden on March 24, UEFA has confirmed.

The friendly replaces both nations’ World Cup play-off semi-finals, which were called off in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland’s play-off was postponed until June following a request by Ukraine, while Poland were handed a bye to their final – where they will take on Sweden or Czech Republic – after Russia were disqualified.

UEFA acknowledged the friendly and said in a statement: “UEFA and FIFA would like to thank the Scottish Football Association and the Poland Football Federation for their close co-operation regarding this matter.”

Scotland will also take on the losers of the other semi-final in their play-off path, Wales or Austria, in an away friendly on March 29.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will name his squad for the two matches on Tuesday.