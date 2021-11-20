Slavisa Jokanovic unhappy as tame Sheff Utd held to a goalless draw by Coventry

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic said he could understand the fans’ frustrations after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Coventry.

The Blades’ first shot on target came in the 81st minute from David McGoldrick and was not enough to trouble Simon Moore.

United had produced little of note before the break and, although they improved in the second-half, Jokonavic was far from happy with the performance.

“We didn’t play the first 45 minutes very well, we didn’t show enough quality,” he said.

“The second 45 minutes we played better, we created more chances and I felt we deserved more in this part of the game.

“But we needed to do it from the start. We were too nervous and weren’t comfortable, we cannot be satisfied with this result.

“I can understand the crowd, I must encourage my players, I must push them, I must motivate them and make sure they trust themselves.

“We must be positive and not give up, everything is possible.

“I’ve said before about personality and character and we missed it in the beginning of the game, I expect these characteristics from my team.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins said: “The last time we came here we lost 2-0 and we were on our way to League Two. We have been on totally different trajectories.

“The fact we have come here and really gone toe-to-toe is testament to all the work that has gone on over the last four or five years.

“We were leggy at the end, they worked us really hard. But that is what happens when you play against top players.

“I can’t be too critical, the work rate was good and so was some of the quality. I just felt that we were a little bit unlucky to get three points but they’re a good team.”

Ben Sheaf struck a long-range effort in the early stages of the contest which Wes Foderingham denied with a diving save before John Egan received a yellow card after bringing down Viktor Gyokeres from behind when he was running through on goal.

The first opportunity of the second half fell to Coventry when Gyokeres did well to turn and get a shot off on the edge the box, but Foderingham saved it comfortably.

A cross played in from the left by Fankaty Dabo found Jamie Allen who got a shot off which was blocked, the ball fell to Callum O’Hare who went down but was booked for simulation.

Substitute Matt Godden was involved straight away in the action as he latched onto a ball played through by O’Hare, his shot from the right side of the box was saved into the bottom right corner.

As the Blades pushed for a late winner, Morgan Gibbs-White went close as his shot from outside the box whistled past the left post and Moore produced a spectacular save when Gibbs-White’s shot in the area took a huge deflection.