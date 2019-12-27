Southampton injury concern over Djenepo

Moussa Djenepo remains a doubt for Southampton’s Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace.

The Mali forward missed the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Chelsea with a hamstring strain and could yet be sidelined for Saturday’s St Mary’s clash too.

Defender Yan Valery (infection) and striker Shane Long (knee) could also miss out, while boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may well shuffle his line-up to combat the fixture pile-up.

Crystal Palace will be without Patrick Van Aanholt for the trip to the south coast.

The left-back was forced off during the 2-1 win over West Ham with another hamstring injury and will now await a scan to reveal the full extend of the issue.

Forward Christian Benteke was also absent with a muscle strain and joins Joel Ward (knee), Scott Dann (calf), Gary Cahill (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) on the treatment table.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Obafemi, Boufal, Long, Ings, Valery, Yoshida, Gunn, Romeu, Adams, Danso.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Kouyate, McCarthy, Riedewald, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Ayew, Zaha, Camarasa, Sakho, Hennessey, Woods, Wickham, Pierrick.