St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson sidelined by groin problem
By PA Staff published
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson is facing a spell on the sidelines with a groin problem.
Craig Bryson is available after suspension, while attackers Glenn Middleton and Stevie May are both in contention to return after their recent lay-offs.
Murray Davidson could miss out with a knock, while David Wotherspoon is absent with a knee problem.
Defender Jack MacKenzie is back fit and available for Aberdeen’s trip to Perth.
Midfielder Dylan McGeouch remains out with a calf injury, along with Matty Kennedy.
Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.
