Steve Cotterill set to keep faith with Jan Zamburek

On-loan striker Jan Zamburek is set to retain his starting place as Shrewsbury look to extend their unbeaten run under Steve Cotterill when they face Blackpool.

Zamburek was a surprise promotion to the starting line-up for the Boxing Day draw at Wigan but impressed the manager and had a hand in Shaun Whalley’s 66th-minute equaliser.

Daniel Udoh and Dave Edwards both dropped out of the starting line-up for the trip to Lancashire and will be pushing to return.

Cotterill has reported no new injury concerns as his side look to make it eight games unbeaten – seven since he replaced previous incumbent Sam Ricketts.

Blackpool are still without captain Chris Maxwell and midfielder Matty Virtue, following their positive tests for coronavirus.

Maxwell’s absence prompted the Seasiders to sign Reading keeper Sam Walker on a seven-day emergency loan deal on Christmas Eve, and he is set to make his debut.

Blackpool go into the game having had a strangely quiet festive period, with both previous fixtures against Sunderland and Rochdale having been postponed.

And boss Neil Critchley will be keen to avoid making too many changes as his side seek to extend their own unbeaten run in League One to six games.