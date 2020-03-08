Steven Gerrard boosted by Ross County win but has injury concerns to deal with

Steven Gerrard hailed a “big win” after Ryan Kent’s deflected strike edged Rangers past Ross County.

But the Gers manager has other problems to contend with in the shape of injuries to three key players.

Kent’s 77th-minute effort bounced in after hitting Richard Foster to seal a 1-0 victory in Dingwall – Rangers’ first in four domestic games.

County had three good chances after restricting Rangers to few opportunities in the first half but Allan McGregor made two good stops and Rangers improved following the introduction of Florian Kamberi in the 63rd minute.

Gerrard was happy to end a difficult eight days with a positive following defeat to Hearts and Hamilton and injury blows to Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and James Tavernier.

“I’m pleased for the boys,” he said. “It’s a big win and three points, something for us to build on.

“I don’t think we were fantastic from start to finish. We can certainly find higher levels and have looked better during the season.

“But we came up here to do a job after a difficult week. It was about getting the three points in any way, shape or form. Credit to the players for delivering that.

“I had confidence we would get the breakthrough eventually. It came via a little bit of luck but you make your own luck. Over the course of the 90 minutes we deserved the three points.

“They had one chance where Allan’s made a save. Besides that we dominated in terms of possession and getting into their final third. What I would like is a bit more invention in the final third and people maybe taking more chances and shooting on goal. That’s when we are at our fluent best.

“But in the circumstances, where we have been in the last week, I am pleased.

“There were a lot of positives. The negatives are in the last 24 hours we have lost Defoe, Tavernier, Jack.”

Defoe suffered a calf injury in training while Tavernier and Jack aggravated existing complaints. Gerrard could be without all three for Thursday’s Europa League first leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

“Defoe is definitely out,” Gerrard said. “There’s a chance for Jack and Tav but the next couple of days are crucial.

“They both tried to make themselves available. Jacko is with us, he got off the bus last night and had an issue with his knee.

“Tav tried to train on Saturday on an injury that he came of the pitch with and he made it worse. So he is probably a bigger doubt than Jacko.”

County co-manager Steven Ferguson felt luck had gone against them.

“We felt our game plan was good and were in the game from start to finish,” Ferguson said.

“We felt we had three really good chances and when you play the top teams you really need to take one of them.

“For Ross County to beat Rangers or even draw with Rangers, we need an element of luck that we never really got.

“With the goal they got there were a couple of wee deflections in there and you need a wee bit of luck for that to go the other side of the post.”