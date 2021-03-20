Struggling Morton claim valuable win against Queen of the South

Morton gave their survival chances a huge boost with a 2-1 home victory over Queen of the South.

The hosts opened the scoring in bizarre fashion in the 19th minute when Aidan Nesbitt found the net from a corner.

Ayo Obileye fired the visitors level from long-range on the brink of half-time, making the most of his red card from last week’s game being reduced to a yellow on appeal.

Nesbitt nearly got his and Morton’s second shortly after the break but Gregor Buchanan was on hand to clear his shot off the line.

The home side did not have to wait long to go back in front, though, as Gary Oliver headed home in the 61st minute to make it 2-1.