Substitute Lewis McGrattan rescues point for Morton against Dunfermline

Lewis McGrattan equalised off the bench on his league debut for Morton as they got their cinch Championship campaign off the mark with a 2-2 draw at home to Dunfermline.

The hosts took the lead midway through the first half after Deniz Mehmet brought down Chigozie Ugwu in the penalty box. Gary Oliver slotted the resulting spot-kick into the bottom-left corner for Morton’s first league goal of the season.

Nikolay Todorov and Don Thomas came close as the visitors looked to pull a goal back before the break.

Dunfermline continued to press as the second half got under way and they were rewarded with an equaliser from Todorov – on his league debut for the club – as his picked out the bottom corner from close range after 50 minutes.

Kevin O’Hara looked to have turned the game around as the Pars striker slotted the ball home following a corner after 74 minutes, but substitute McGrattan levelled with nine minutes remaining as his effort went in off a post for a share of the spoils.