Tam Courts optimistic Ilmari Niskanen will make Dundee United debut at St Mirren

Tam Courts is optimistic that Ilmari Niskanen will be able to make his Dundee United debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Tannadice club signed the 23-year-old Finnish attacker from Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 last month, subject to international clearance which has yet to be sorted.

Asked about a possible debut for Niskanen in the cinch Premiership match in Paisley, manager Courts, said: “There is a chance of that.

“The club are pulling out all the stops just now, we are at the very final stages of the paperwork process.

“I feel pretty optimistic just now but there is maybe a hurdle or two to overcome so we are trying to pull out all the stops to have him available as quickly as we can.

“I feel really happy and content with the squad we have got just now.”

Courts was also pleased to report that goalkeeper Ben Siegrist is likely to be back sooner than expected following a knee injury picked up in training last month.

He said: “Ben Siegrist is probably going to be in a position where he will be clear to do full training next week.

“We are trying to protect him (in training) but if he comes through that then we expect to have him in full training next week.

“I am very pleased indeed because to start with we were concerned in terms of his prognosis but he has made a quick recovery and hopefully we will see him back in action in the next couple of weeks.”

The Terrors boss is keen to get going again following the international break against a Saints side who have not won in their last five outings in all competitions.

He said: “We are really excited. It is good to be back to competitive action.

“It is an exciting fixture. We will be backed by a good number of fans again.

“It is a really exciting prospect for us.”