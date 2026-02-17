Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid today as league phase rivals go at it again in the Champions League play-off round, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Where would we be without Jose Mourinho?

Of all the managers to knock Real Madrid out of the top eight in the league phase table, to do so by a wide enough margin to keep his own hopes alive in the most ridiculous manner imaginable, it just had to be him.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Benfica vs Real Madrid for free?

RTL Play in Belgium have selected Benfica vs Real Madrid for free-to-air coverage.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the UK

Benfica vs Real Madrid is this week's top Tuesday pick in the Champions League and will be shown live on Prime Video.

If you're an Amazon subscriber in the UK but need to access your subscription away from home today, you'll need a VPN like NordVPN. Geographical restrictions apply.

Prime Video — Stream the UCL with a 30-day free trial Amazon's Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the US

Benfica vs Real Madrid will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Benfica vs Real Madrid live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks everything

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Preview

There's a certain appeal to each of this week's Champions League knock-out round first leg matches but Real Madrid's instant return to Lisbon undoubtedly tops the bill.

The 15-time winners missed out on automatic progress to the round of 16 on this very turf not three weeks ago, losing two players to stoppage-time red cards while they were 3-2 down and then conceding a goal scored by a goalkeeper for good measure.

Anatoliy Trubin, the Ukrainian stopper whose goal saw Benfica sneak into the play-offs at the expense of Marseille, will be focused on his day job when Los Blancos come back to town.

Mourinho's Benfica will not be facing Rodrygo and Raul Asencio, the players dismissed in the chaotic last knockings of a spectacularly silly night of Champions League football.

Both of these teams have experience of the knock-out round having finished between 9th and 16th in the league phase in 2024-25.

Both successfully negotiated that hurdle but Benfica were subsequently knocked out by Barcelona in the round of 16, losing both legs of their tie against the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid fared rather better under Carlo Ancelotti, seeing off Manchester City and then city rivals Atletico Madrid before being beaten by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

After sacking Xabi Alonso, Ancelotti's successor, Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their new head coach. There aren't too many active bosses in Europe who know Mourinho better.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Benfica 2-2 Real Madrid

After the chaos of the league phase conclusion, FourFourTwo is predicting a more docile scoring draw in Lisbon this evening.