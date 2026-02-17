Watch Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain today as the European champions continue their title defence against familiar opponents, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Of the eight potential paths to the Champions League final in Budapest, Monaco and reigning champions PSG are perhaps at the beginning of the spiciest.

Barcelona or Chelsea will be waiting for the winner in the round of 16, followed possibly by English opposition again in the quarter-finals. Titanic ties are on the way.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Monaco vs PSG online, on TV, and from anywhere.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

Monaco vs PSG: Preview

Of course, there's plenty of excitement to be had simply by pitting Ligue 1 rivals against one another as early as the knock-out round.

European champions PSG are on the march in the title race as usual but Monaco are entrenched in mid-table, a far cry from last season's third-placed finish that took them into Europe's premier club competition.

This fixture has already been played at Stade Louis-II this season and resulted in a 1-0 win for Monaco courtesy of a goal from Takumi Minamino, a Champions League finalist and Premier League winner with Liverpool.

PSG scored four times in both league fixtures against Monaco last season. Even if those six points were swapped over, the treble winners would have won the league by 11 points.

PSG met French opposition at this stage last season, beating Brest by an aggregate score of 10-0 on their way to a maiden European title.

They'll need to take the long way round again in 2025-26 after finishing 13th in the league phase. Luis Enrique's team beat Atalanta, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur but lost to Bayern Munich and Sporting CP.

Only three teams scored more league phase goals than the Parisians, all finishing in the top five of the monolithic megatable to book automatic places in the round of 16.

That goalscoring ability could be key in Monaco, where PSG will be desperate to crack the tie open and take a lead back to the Parc des Princes ahead of the second leg.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Monaco 1-3 PSG

FourFourTwo is predicting that PSG will repeat their pattern from last season, with the knock-out stage starting in emphatic fashion against domestic rivals.