Tottenham defeat Leicester to move level on points with WSL leaders Arsenal

Tottenham joined Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison secured another win for Rehanne Skinner’s side as Tottenham moved level their north London rivals on 12 points from four games.

Williams opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rifling the ball past Leicester keeper Kirstie Levell from inside the box.

100% record, intact. 😏

Leicester, who appointed former striker Emile Heskey as the club’s head of women’s football development earlier this week, struggled to fashion clear-cut chances against compact opponents.

Tottenham clinched victory two minutes from time when Rosella Ayane and Williams combined for Addison to slot home.

Manchester City’s difficult start to the season continued as West Ham claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Last season’s runners-up have won only once in their opening four games and are now nine points off the pace.

What a way to wrap up a MASSIVE win at City

West Ham took a 38th-minute lead through Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s far-post header.

City’s Ellen White had a goal ruled out for offside and Laura Coombs struck the post before Yui Hasegawa’s injury-time stunner secured the points for the visitors.

Everton won 3-0 at Reading with Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner all on target before half-time.

Izzy Christiansen’s second-half spot-kick and rebound was saved by Grace Moloney as Reading prevented any further damage.