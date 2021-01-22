Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli asks Daniel Levy to allow PSG loan move as clubs disagree on terms

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli wants to be reunited with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG this month and has reportedly asked chairman Daniel Levy not to stand in his way.

The French champions have been linked with a move for the England international since last summer, and the appointment of Poch has only heightened the speculation.

According to 90Min, Alli has pleaded with Levy to let him depart this month after being left on the fringes by Jose Mourinho this season.

The sticking point is said to be that PSG want to insert an option to buy into the loan deal, something Levy isn’t willing to agree to.

Mourinho is happy for the 24-year-old to go out on loan, but Levy wants it to be for six months and PSG would prefer an 18-month deal with the chance of then signing Alli permanently in the summer of 2022.

Alli is determined to leave in a bid to resurrect his hopes of being in the England squad for this summer’s European Championships, which lie in tatters after making four league appearances all season.

Another option could be a loan move to Monaco, as PSG’s Ligue 1 rivals are willing to agree to Levy’s terms.

PSG is Alli’s preferred destination, but they have told Spurs that they are running out of patience in their efforts to reach an agreement.

