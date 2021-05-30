Transfer news: Dani Ceballos reluctant to leave Real Madrid on loan again

Dani Ceballos has made it clear that he no longer wants to be loaned out by Real Madrid, having just completed a second successive season at Arsenal.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for his parent club since April 2019, and it would appear that he has had enough of being kept in limbo.

Ceballos’ deal at the Bernabeu still has two years left to run, but he either wants to stay with Los Blancos next season or move on permanently.

In an interview with Canal Sur Radio (via Mail Online), the 24-year-old said: “The Premier League is a very attractive league; I was lucky to be able to play in it last season and win the FA Cup, and this season has helped me to consolidate myself.

“It is true that I have a contract with Real Madrid for the next two years and I would not like to go on loan to another club again.

“I am 24 years old; I am a very young player, with a lot of time ahead of me, and the truth is that my expectations are clear: to settle in a club, feel important and enjoy football.”

The Spain international has made 77 appearances for Arsenal, scoring twice – with the last of those goals a stoppage time winner against Sheffield United in the 2019/10 FA Cup quarter-final.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

YEAR ZERO The making of Robert Lewandowski (Lech Poznan, 2009/10)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 10 European trophy-winning teams who were terrible domestically