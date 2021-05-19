Euro 2020 squads: Every confirmed team for the 2021 tournament so far
By Conor Pope
Some provisional Euro 2020 squads have already been announced – including Scotland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands
With the 2020/21 season drawing to a close, Euro 2020 squads are starting to be revealed.
All of the 24 countries involved this summer can name 26-player squads to take to the tournament – but with a condensed and arduous season drawing to a close, many international coaches are electing to pick expanded provisional Euro 2020 squads to see who is in peak condition before making their final choices.
The final 26-man Euro 2020 squads must be submitted to UEFA by June 1, 2021 – 10 days before the first match. However, goalkeepers can be replaced mid-tournament if an injury is suffered (even if other, fit goalkeepers are in the squad), and an unlimited number of replacements can be made if there is a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad.
Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia, Sweden Turkey and Ukraine have already announced their provisional squads.
England are due to make their Euro 2020 squad announcement on Tuesday, May 25.
ALSO SEE
Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament
Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates
FourFourTwo's Euro 2020 double issue preview is on sale now – get yours with the England cover
Austria Euro 2020 squad
Austria have announced a provisional 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Austria Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Heinz Lindner (Basel)
- GK: Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg)
- GK: Alexander Schlager (LASK)
- GK: Daniel Bachmann (Watford)
- DF: Aleksandar Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen)
- DF: David Alaba (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- DF: Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- DF: Andreas Ulmer (Red Bull Salzburg)
- DF: Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin)
- DF: Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim)
- DF: Phillipp Mwene (Mainz)
- DF: Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg)
- DF: Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen)
- MF: Husein Balić (LASK)
- MF: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen)
- MF: Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- MF: Valentino Lazaro (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- MF: Alessandro Schopf (Schalke 04)
- MF: Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim)
- MF: Konrad Laimer (Leipzig)
- MF: Louis Schaub (Luzern)
- MF: Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg)
- MF: Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim)
- FW: Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig)
- FW: Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg)
- FW: Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)
- FW: Adrian Grbic (Lorient)
- FW: Saša Kalajdzic (Stuttgart)
- FW: Marko Arnautović (Shanghai Port)
Belgium Euro 2020 squad
Belgium have revealed their final 26-player squad for Euro 2020, plus 11 reserves who could be called up in case of injuries or COVID-19 outbreaks.
You can find more on the Belgium Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
- GK: Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)
- GK: Mats Selz (Strasbourg)
- DF: Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)
- DF: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)
- DF: Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe)
- DF: Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin)
- DF: Jason Denayer (Lyon)
- MF: Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- MF: Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)
- MF: Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- MF: Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir)
- MF: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)
- MF: Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
- MF: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
- MF: Dennis Praet (Leicester City)
- MF: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
- FW: Dries Mertens (Napoli)
- FW: Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)
- FW: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
- FW: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace)
- FW: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)
- FW: Jeremy Doku (Rennes)
- FW: Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Croatia Euro 2020 squad
Croatia have announced their 26-player final squad for the tournament.
Find all the latest on the Croatia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split)
- GK: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)
- GK: Simon Sluga (Luton Town)
- DF: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas)
- DF: Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille)
- DF: Mile Škorić (Osijek)
- DF: Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- DF: Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid)
- DF: Borna Barisic (Rangers)
- DF: Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille)
- DF: Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw)
- MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
- MF: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
- MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)
- MF: Milan Badelj (Genoa)
- MF: Mario Pasalic (Atalanta)
- MF: Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow)
- MF: Ivan Perisic (Internazionale)
- FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)
- FW: Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)
- FW: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)
- FW: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)
- FW: Kristijan Lovric (Gorica)
- FW: Ante Rebić (AC Milan)
- FW: Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad
The Czech Republic have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Denmark Euro 2020 squad
Denmark have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Denmark Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
England Euro 2020 squad
England have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad. The squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday, May 25.
Find all the latest on the England Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team. You can also see who FourFourTwo writers predict will be in the England squad.
Finland Euro 2020 squad
Finland have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Finland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
France Euro 2020 squad
France have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the France Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Hugo Lloris, (Tottenham Hotspur)
- GK: Steve Mandanda, (Marseille)
- GK: Mike Maignan, (Lille)
- DF: Raphaël Varane, (Real Madrid)
- DF: Jules Kounde, (Sevilla)
- DF: Lucas Digne, (Everton)
- DF: Benjamin Pavard, (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Lucas Hernandez, (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Presnel Kimpembe, (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Clement Lenglet, (Barcelona)
- DF: Kurt Zouma, (Chelsea)
- DF: Leo Dubois, (Lyon)
- MF: Paul Pogba, (Manchester United)
- MF: Moussa Sissoko, (Tottenham Hotspur)
- MF: N'Golo Kanté, (Chelsea)
- MF: Adrien Rabiot, (Juventus)
- MF: Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Olivier Giroud, (Chelsea)
- FW: Antoine Griezmann, (Barcelona)
- FW: Kylian Mbappé, (Paris Saint-Germain)
- FW: Kingsley Coman, (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Thomas Lemar, (Atletico Madrid)
- FW: Ousmane Dembele, (Barcelona)
- FW: Wissam Ben Yedder, (Monaco)
- FW: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- FW: Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Germany Euro 2020 squad
Germany have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Germany Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Manuel Neuer, (Bayern Munich)
- GK: Bernd Leno, (Arsenal)
- GK: Kevin Trapp, (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- DF: Robin Koch, (Kaiserslauten)
- DF: Christian Gunter, (Freiburg)
- DF: Mats Hummels, (Borussia Dortmund)
- DF: Antonio Rüdiger, (Chelsea)
- DF: Matthias Ginter, (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- DF: Emre Can, (Borussia Dortmund)
- DF: Niklas Sule, (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Lukas Klostermann, (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Marcel Halstenberg, (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Robin Gosens, (Atalanta)
- MF: Toni Kroos, (Real Madrid)
- MF: Joshua Kimmich, (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Thomas Muller, (Bayern Munich)
- MF: İlkay Gundogan, (Manchester City)
- MF: Leon Goretzka, (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Leroy Sané, (Bayern Munich)
- MF: Kai Havertz, (Chelsea)
- MF: Florian Neuhaus, (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- MF: Jonas Hofmann, (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- MF: Jamal Musiala, (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Timo Werner, (Chelsea)
- FW: Serge Gnabry, (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Kevin Volland, (Monaco)
Hungary Euro 2020 squad
Hungary have revealed their initial 30-man squad for the tournament, which will be trimmed down to 26 players by June 1.
You can find more on the Hungary Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)
- GK: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros)
- GK: Balazs Toth (Puskas Akademia)
- GK: Ádám Bogdán (Ferencvaros)
- DF: Bendegúz Bolla (Fehérvár)
- DF: Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvaros)
- DF: Adam Lang (Omonia)
- DF: Attila Fiola (Fehervar)
- DF: Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)
- DF: Endre Botka (Ferencvaros)
- DF: Szilveszter Hangya (Fehervar)
- DF: Attila Szalai (Fenerbahce)
- DF: Akos Kecskes (Lugano)
- DF: Loic Nego (Fehervar)
- DF: Csaba Spandler (Puskás Akademia)
- MF: Adam Nagy (Bristol City)
- MF: Laszlo Kleinheisler (Osijek)
- MF: Filip Holender (Partizan)
- MF: David Siger (Ferencvaros)
- MF: Daniel Gazdag (Budapest Honved)
- MF: Andras Schafer (Dunajska Streda)
- MF: Tamas Cseri (Mezokovesd)
- MF: Roland Sallai (Freiburg)
- MF: Roland Varga (MTK Budapest)
- MF: Dominik Szoboszlai (Leipzig)
- FW: Adam Szalai (Mainz)
- FW: Nemanja Nikolic (Fehervar)
- FW: Kevin Varga (Kasimpasa)
- FW: János Hahn (Paks)
- FW: Szabolcs Schön (Dallas)
Italy Euro 2020 squad
Italy have revealed their initial 33-man squad for the tournament, which will be trimmed down to 26 players by June 1.
You can find more on the Italy Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)
- GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
- GK: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)
- GK: Alex Meret (Napoli)
- DF: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
- DF: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
- DF: Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)
- DF: Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)
- DF: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
- DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)
- DF: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)
- DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)
- DF: Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)
- DF: Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
- MF: Bryan Cristante (Roma)
- MF: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- MF: Nicolo Barella (Internazionale)
- MF: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
- MF: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)
- MF: Stefano Sensi (Internazionale)
- MF: Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina)
- MF: Matteo Pessina (Atalanta)
- FW: Andrea Belotti (Torino)
- FW: Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
- FW: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)
- FW: Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)
- FW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)
- FW: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
- FW: Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain)
- FW: Matteo Politano (Napoli)
- FW: Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)
- FW: Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg)
Netherlands Euro 2020 squad
Netherlands have revealed their provisional squad for next month, with a whopping 36 players included, which they'll need to whittle down to 26 by June 1.
You can find more on the Netherlands Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Tim Krul (Norwich City)
- GK: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia)
- GK: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax)
- GK: Marco Bizot (AZ)
- DF: Kenny Tete (Fulham)
- DF: Hans Hateboer (Atalanta)
- DF: Rick Karsdorp (Roma)
- DF: Joel Veltman (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- DF: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace)
- DF: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)
- DF: Jurrien Timber (Ajax)
- DF: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)
- DF: Owen Wijndal (AZ)
- DF: Daley Blind (Ajax)
- DF: Denzel Dumfries (PSV)
- DF: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
- DF: Jerry St. Juste (Mainz)
- MF: Teun Koopmeiners (AZ)
- MF: Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar)
- MF: Marten de Roon (Atalanta)
- MF: Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)
- MF: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)
- MF: Davy Klaassen (Ajax)
- MF: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)
- MF: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
- FW: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord)
- FW: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)
- FW: Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa)
- FW: Cody Gakpo (PSV)
- FW: Luuk De Jong (Sevilla)
- FW: Memphis Depay (Lyon)
- FW: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray)
- FW: Donyell Malen (PSV)
- FW: Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)
- FW: Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)
- FW: Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)
North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad
North Macedonia have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the North Macedonia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Poland Euro 2020 squad
Poland have revealed their final 26-man squad for the tournament.
You can find more on the Poland Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United)
- GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)
- GK: Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)
- DF: Kamil Glik (Benevento)
- DF: Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- DF: Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)
- DF: Jan Bednarek (Southampton)
- DF: Pawel Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona)
- DF: Michal Helik (Barnsley)
- DF: Kamil Piatkowski (Rakow Czestochowa)
- DF: Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv)
- DF: Tymoteusz Puchacz (Lech Poznań)
- MF: Przemysław Frankowski (Chicago Fire)
- MF: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- MF: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)
- MF: Mateusz Klich (Leeds United)
- MF: Kamil Jozwiak (Derby County)
- MF: Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- MF: Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City)
- MF: Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)
- FW: Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf)
- FW: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille)
- FW: Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin)
- FW: Karol Swiderski (PAOK)
- FW: Jakub Świerczok (Piast Gliwice)
Portugal Euro 2020 squad
Portugal have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Portugal Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Russia Euro 2020 squad
Russia have revealed their provisional 29-man squad for the tournament.
You can find more on the Russia Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Andrey Lunyov (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- GK: Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow)
- GK: Yury Dyupin (Rubin Kazan)
- GK: Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar),
- DF: Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- DF: Fyodor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor)
- DF: Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moscow)
- DF: Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow)
- DF: Roman Yevgenyev (Dinamo Moscow)
- DF: Vyacheslav Karavayev (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- DF: Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin Kazan)
- DF: Andrei Semenov (Akhmat)
- MF: Dmitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- MF: Arsen Zakharyan (Dinamo Moscow)
- MF: Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)
- MF: Denis Makarov (Rubin)
- MF: Denis Cheryshev (Valencia)
- MF: Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco)
- MF: Aleksei Ionov (Krasnodar)
- MF: Daler Kuzyayev (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- MF: Aleksei Miranchuk (Atalanta)
- MF: Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit)
- MF: Andrei Mostovoy (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- MF: Daniil Fomin (Dynamo Moscow)
- MF: Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- MF: Maksim Mukhin (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- FW: Artem Dzyuba (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- FW: Anton Zabolotny (Sochi)
- FW: Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)
Scotland Euro 2020 squad
Scotland have announced their final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Scotland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
FourFourTwo's Euro 2020 double issue preview is on sale now – get yours with the Scotland cover
- GK: Graig Gordon (Hearts)
- GK: David Marshall (Derby County)
- GK: Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)
- DF: Liam Cooper (Leeds)
- DF: Nathan Patterson (Rangers)
- DF: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
- DF: Grant Hanley (Norwich City)
- DF: Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)
- DF: Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell)
- DF: Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)
- DF: Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)
- DF: Greg Taylor (Celtic)
- DF: Jack Hendry (Oostende)
- MF: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)
- MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)
- MF: Callum McGregor (Celtic)
- MF: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)
- MF: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
- MF: David Turnbull
- MF: Ryan Christie (Celtic)
- MF: John Fleck (Sheffield United)
- FW: Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)
- FW: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)
- FW: Che Adams (Southampton)
- FW: Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)
- FW: James Forrest (Celtic)
Slovakia Euro 2020 squad
Slovakia have announced a provisional 24-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Slovakia Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)
- GK: Dusan Kuciak (Lechia Gdansk)
- GK: Marek Rodák (Fulham)
- DF: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)
- DF: Denis Vavro (Huesca)
- DF: Tomas Hubocan (Omonia)
- DF: Milan Skriniar (Internazionale)
- DF: Ľubomir Satka (Lech Poznan)
- DF: Jakub Holubek (Piast Gliwice)
- MF: Marek Hamšík (IFK Göteborg)
- MF: Juraj Kucka (Parma)
- MF: Vladimir Weiss (Slovan Bratislava)
- MF: Robert Mak (Ferencvaros)
- MF: Ondrej Duda (Koln)
- MF: Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk)
- MF: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)
- MF: Matus Bero (Arnhem)
- MF: Lukas Haraslin (Sassuolo)
- MF: Laszlo Benes (Augsburg)
- MF: Tomas Suslov (Groningen)
- MF: Erik Jirka (Mirandés)
- FW: Michal Duris (Omonia)
- FW: Robert Bozenik (Feyenoord)
- FW: David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava)
Spain Euro 2020 squad
Spain have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Spain Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Sweden Euro 2020 squad
Sweden have released their provisional 26-man Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Sweden Euro 2020 squad here – as well as a profile on the team.
- GK: Robin Olsen (Everton)
- GK: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen)
- GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi)
- DF: Mikael Lustig (AIK)
- DF: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen)
- DF: Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)
- DF: Marcus Danielson (Dalian Yifang)
- DF: Martin Olsson (Häcken)
- DF: Pontus Jansson (Brentford)
- DF: Filip Helander (Rangers)
- DF: Emil Krafth (Newcastle United)
- DF: Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF)
- MF: Sebastian Larsson (AIK)
- MF: Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)
- MF: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)
- MF: Ken Sema (Watford)
- MF: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar)
- MF: Jens Cajuste (Midtjylland)
- MF: Mattias Svanberg (Bologna)
- MF: Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar)
- MF: Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)
- MF: Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou)
- FW: Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow)
- FW: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
- FW: Robin Quaison (Mainz)
- FW: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar)Empty list
Switzerland Euro 2020 squad
Switzerland have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Switzerland Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Turkey Euro 2020 squad
Turkey have revealed their provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.
You can find more on the Turkey Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Mert Gunok (Istanbul Basaksehir)
- GK: Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)
- GK: Gokhan Akkan (Caykur Rizespor)
- GK: Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce)
- DF: Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo)
- DF: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
- DF: Merih Demiral (Juventus)
- DF: Zeki Celik (Lille)
- DF: Umut Meras (Le Havre)
- DF: Ozan Kabak (Liverpool)
- DF: Ridvan Yilmaz (Beşiktaş)
- DF: Mert Muldur (Sassuolo)
- MF: Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor)
- MF: Cengiz Ünder (Leicester)
- MF: Efecan Karaca (Alanyaspor)
- MF: Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce)
- MF: Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)
- MF: Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion)
- MF: Yusuf Yazici (Lille)
- MF: Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce)
- MF: Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas)
- MF: Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord)
- MF: Halil Akbunar (Goztepe)
- MF: Mahmut Tekdemir (İstanbul Başakşehir)
- MF: Taylan Antalyalı (Galatasaray)
- FW: Burak Yilmaz (Lille)
- FW: Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu (Galatasaray)
- FW: Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
- FW: Enes Unal (Getafe)
- FW: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray)
Ukraine Euro 2020 squad
Ukraine have revealed their provisional 30-man squad for the tournament.
You can find more on the Ukraine Euro 2020 squad and a team profile here.
- GK: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- GK: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)
- GK: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kiev)
- GK: Anatoliy Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Oleksandr Karavayev (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge)
- DF: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Illya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Viktor Korniienko (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- DF: Denys Popov (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Oleksandr Syrota (Dynamo Kiev)
- DF: Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Anderlecht)
- MF: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United)
- MF: Yevhen Konoplyanka (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)
- MF: Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)
- MF: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta)
- MF: Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk)
- MF: Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Volodymyr Shepelyev (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)
- MF: Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvaros)
- MF: Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
- MF: Oleksandr Andriyevskiy (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Bogdan Lednev (Dynamo Kiev)
- MF: Artem Bondarenko (Mariupol)
- FW: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent)
- FW: Artem Dovbyk (SC Dnipro-1)
- FW: Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kiev)
Wales Euro 2020 squad
Wales have yet to announce their Euro 2020 squad.
Find all the latest on the Wales Euro 2020 squad – as well as a profile on the team.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.