Valerien Ismael insists Barnsley will appeal against Alex Mowatt’s red card

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael revealed the club would be appealing against the red card shown to captain Alex Mowatt during the 3-1 victory at bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

Mowatt’s sending-off for a lunge on Scott Kashket was the only negative of another excellent night for the in-form Tykes, who moved up to fifth in the Championship after a ninth win in 10 games.

Ismael said: “We expected a fight against a Wycombe side who play with a lot of energy, a never-give-up mentality and I think it was important for us to face that and to stay strong.

“We scored the goals at the right moment, we were under control all the time and it was a great feeling.

“The red card for us was never, ever a red card – the referee lost control.

“It was the feeling on the pitch that Wycombe were going to try everything, not really properly – some situations were really embarrassing.

“The referee lost completely the control and that’s why we have to appeal the decision. We will do because it is unjust, what has happened against Alex.

“It was never a bad foul – he tackled over the ball without a straight leg and that’s why we can’t accept this and we have to fight against that.”

Barnsley went ahead at the end of the first half through Cauley Woodrow’s penalty, given for Ryan Tafazolli’s tug back on Michal Helik.

Daryl Dike doubled the Tykes’ lead early in the second half when he nodded in Mads Andersen’s header from close range, but Mowatt’s red card in the 73rd minute briefly raised Wycombe hopes.

That was snuffed out by Dike’s second of the night as he swept in Callum Brittain’s cross, before Uche Ikpeazu struck a late consolation for the hosts.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainswoth said: “There was a lot of appealing from the opposition bench – I thought it went a bit crazy sometimes.

“I think with no crowd in, things are going to get highlighted. The crowd would have loved that, though – it was a full-blooded battle with both teams going for it.

“I’ve got to credit Barnsley. They’ve scored three goals and they got to shut up shop when they went down to 10 men because at 2-1, they’re worried about their lead, but at 3-1 they had that safety.

“I’m really proud of the boys, I thought they were outstanding, the work-rate and the effort was just awesome.

“I’ve just said to them that if they keep playing like that every game we’ll stay up because teams will not be able to handle that.

“Barnsley are the form team in the league, Ismael is doing a brilliant job and we won’t take anything away from them.”