Trending

Watch Euro 2020: Croatia take lead over Scotland through Nikola Vlasic goal

By

Watch Croatia go 1-0 up after Nikola Vlasic's fine finish after 17 minutes

Nikola Vlasic Euro 2020 Croatia vs Scotland
(Image credit: Getty)

Croatia have taken the lead against Scotland in the winner-takes-all Euro 2020 Group D fixture.

Nikola Vlasic's low finish past David Marshall in the Scotland goal opened the scoring. Right-back Josip Juranovic swung in a fine back-post cross, where Ivan Perisic towered over Stephen O'Donnell to head down to for the former Everton forward to score his sixth goal for his country.

The winner of the fixture will go through to the last 16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

See more