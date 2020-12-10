Watch: Khune error proves costly against Leopards

Watch as Itumeleng Khune's error handed Black Leopards the perfect start in their DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday evening, with Amakhosi eventually fighting back to earn a draw.



Making his fifth appearance of the season, with Daniel Akpeyi featuring in a couple of league games and the two-legged MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates, Khune would have been hoping for a solid performance.

However, his game got off to a nightmare start when the keeper, renowned for his distribution, inexplicably kicked his clearance straight to Ovidy Karuru who had an empty net at his mercy to give his side the lead.

Will Khune keep his spot ahead of Akpeyi after this glaring error?

Gavin Hunt's horror start continues as Black Leopards go two goals up against Kaizer Chiefs.

Distribution 101 #Khune 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #DSTVPREM pic.twitter.com/dlmCco8HZYDecember 9, 2020

Amakhosi will next be in action when they take on SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, December 15.