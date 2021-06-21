Trending

Watford agree deal for Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis

Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
(Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Watford have announced they have reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis.

The Premier League new boys said on Monday that they are finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Dennis joined the Belgian club in 2017 and spent the latter part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Cologne.