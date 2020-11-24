‘We take it one step at a time’ – Pep Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action.

City’s record goalscorer was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Tottenham as he nears a return from his latest injury problem.

The 32-year-old missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June. He has since had another lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Aguero has played just three times for City since suffering a knee injury in June (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in knee, this is the most important thing.

“We wait for him and take it one step at a time. We have many, many games to play this season and we’ll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition.”

City travel to Greece on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League Group C match at Olympiacos on Wednesday. After winning their opening three matches in the competition this term, victory would secure their place in the last 16.

Winning would also lift the club after a frustrating start in the Premier League in which they have dropped points in five of their eight games.

Guardiola is hoping to wrap up qualification for the last 16 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola said: “Of course it’s important. It’s important for the qualification, it’s important to recover our feelings – they are not bad – but to be able to win games, is important of course.

“We can (leave) this competition until February, focus on other competitions, especially the Premier League.

“But at the same time we know how difficult it is and, even if we are able to get results, we still have to travel to Portugal and receive Marseille here.

“One step at a time. We’ll try to get through (Wednesday) to qualify and at the same time, recover, come back with good feelings that we can create chances and score goals.”

Captain Fernandinho has recovered from gastroenteritis and could feature while left-back Benjamin Mendy is also back in contention after injury. Defender Nathan Ake is still out with a thigh problem but is expected to return to training on Friday.