Why are Chelsea still wearing the Three logo on their shirts?

Chelsea were rocked last week by the British government's sanctions against Roman Abramovich due to his ties to Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions prevented Chelsea from selling tickets or merchandise and halted the Russian's planned sale of the club.

And later that day mobile phone company Three, which has sponsored the club's shirts since 2020, announced it was ending its deal with immediate effect.

Hyundai soon followed suit although kit maker Nike and training kit sponsor Trivago decided to remain with the European champions.

Three asked Chelsea to immediately remove the logo from their shirts, but it was still visible in their 3-1 win at Norwich later that night.

The fact Chelsea still wore the Three logo at Norwich was put down to the club having hardly any time to find new shirts.

But in Sunday's game at home to Newcastle, Chelsea continued to display the logo on their shirts.

According to a report in the I newspaper, Chelsea remain in discussions with Three and were unsure about how to remove the logo from the shirts in time for the match.

The report also speculated that Chelsea could be struggling to purchase new kits due to the impact of the sanction, which included the club's credit cards being frozen by Barclays.

It is not the first time a Premier League club has run into trouble with their shirt sponsor.

In 2008 West Ham United's shirt sponsor XL Airlines went bust, leading the club to strip the logo from their kits for the remainder of the campaign, with players displaying their shirt numbers in place of the logo.

West Ham's kit manufacturers also had to think fast last week when they played away to Sevilla in the Europa League as betting sponsorship is now banned in Spain, meaning they were prohibited from displaying the logo of main sponsors Betway.

David Moyes' side took to the Sanchez Pizjuan pitch wearing a plain kit during the 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

It brought back memories of Liverpool playing European matches in France in the late 1990s without displaying their Carlsberg logo due to national laws prohibiting alcohol sponsorship.