Wolves sign 20-year-old Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera

Wolves have signed promising Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera, subject to a medical and work permit.

The centre-back, 20, moves to Molineux from Atletico Nacional on a five-year-deal and is the first summer signing for new Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Colombia youth international Mosquera made his professional debut in 2020 and has also played in the Copa Libertadores.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club website: “We have been monitoring Yerson for quite a while and there has been a lot of interest from clubs across Europe, including some of the biggest names in the Premier League.

“They all see his potential and quality, as do we, but we spoke to him about the pathway we have at the club and he believes Wolves is the best fit for him.

“He is a centre-back who is very athletic, very aggressive, very competitive and has a great attitude to defending.

“He wants to defend, he wants to make tackles and headers and has great presence in both boxes, but he’s also very good technically and very composed on the ball.

“Yerson is certainly a player with a high ceiling, someone who is highly regarded in Colombia and we believe the attributes he has will fit very well into the Premier League and into our squad.”

Wolves, who parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of the season, open the new Premier League campaign at FA Cup winners Leicester.