Olympics 2020: Check out Team GB's Adidas football kit

Team GB are set to wear a white Adidas kit when they take to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Adidas are the manufacturer for Team GB and have been for decades. In 2012, the Three Stripes designed a special kit for the football side that had come together especially for the London Olympics, which featured a stylised Union Flag in blue.

This time around, only the women's side are entering a team in football for Great Britain, though.

The shirt doesn't feature Adidas's three stripes, either. Olympic rules now state that there's only allowed to be one logo from the manufacturer on the shirt, meaning that Adidas have to choose between their logo and the stripes.

The Olympic games begin on Friday 23 July, with Team GB in action against hosts Japan a day later.

The new Adidas Team GB football shirt is available to buy online from the official Adidas store

