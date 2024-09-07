'No one from my background has made history in golf, so that was a space I needed to fill': Ex-Premier League striker becomes PGA pro after choosing a different set of clubs

One former Premier League striker has turned his hand to golf after retiring from professional football - and it turns out he's very good

Former West Brom, Cardiff and Stoke forward Peter Odemwingie, who also turned out for Lille and Lokomotiv Moscow on top of brief EFL stints at Rotherham and Bristol City, tended to change his clubs regularly. His infamous antics at the end of the 2013 winter transfer window – in which he set up camp outside QPR’s Loftus Road ground and refused to budge (unsuccessfully) until a potential move from the Baggies went through – proved he’s never been afraid to take risks, either.

Now, he’s combining both passions. Five years after officially calling time on a career that yielded 65 Nigeria caps, appearances at two World Cups, four AFCONs, an Olympic silver medal and 144 goals for club and country, he’s swapped one ball for another to become a professional golfer.

