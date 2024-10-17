Liam Payne's boyhood club make emotional tribute following tragedy

Liam Payne was cherished by fans across the globe

West Bromwich Albion have paid a touching tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne following news breaking of the singer's untimely death on Wednesday.

Payne, 31, was found dead in the lobby of his hotel after reportedly falling from his third-story balcony in Argentina, according to local reports.

A local police statement explained that they were called to the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires after being notified of an 'aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol'.

Liam Payne tributes come pouring in

West Brom led the tributes to the musician overnight (Image credit: Alamy)

Payne became a household name in Britain, and later across the globe, after his success on the show X Factor, where he became part of the famous band One Direction.

As of May 2022, the band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide, while each of their first four albums all charted at number one before disbanding in 2015.

Payne made no secret of his love for West Bromwich Albion, having grown up just outside of Wolverhampton, and featured in Soccer Aid as England's captain in 2022.

Speaking after the game, Payne explained that he was a "huge West Brom fan", although later added that "I don't get to the games as often as I'd like, though."

The club took to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning, releasing a statement which read: "We're shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Baggies fan and musician, Liam Payne.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time."

Spotify and the X Factor led the tributes on social media, with the latter posting on X (formerly Twitter): "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.

"He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.